Teacher of violin, to measure the bare breast girls, has filed an appeal (PHOTOS)

A former teacher of the violin, which measured his pupils teenage naked breast, ostensibly to fitting down to the shoulder, was charged with more than two dozen allegations of sexual harassment in the Ontario court. The Supreme court found that there was no need to prove that he acted with sexual intent.

The Ontario court of appeal overturned the acquittals of Claude Tracy one of the charges, but left them on several other charges, which require a sexual intent for conviction.

In a unanimous decision released Tuesday, the court of appeal said that the trial judge erred in law in considering sexual intentions as the criteria for all charges.

The prosecutors appealed the acquittals mainly on this issue, arguing that the trial judge has oversimplified the prosecution to focus solely on that, if acted teacher with sexual intentions.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

According to the court, the plaintiffs testified that they were asked to remove the shirt and pull the bra on the left side to Traci could make measurements from clavicle to nipple.