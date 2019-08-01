Teacher on leave found diamond weight of 2.12 carats while Hiking in a national Park (photos)
36-year-old teacher from the U.S. state of Nebraska Josh Lanik during your holidays went with family to the national Park “Crater of diamonds” in Arkansas. This natural Park is the only place in the world where everyone can try their luck and look for diamonds, and in the case of good luck to unconditionally leave a stone like a great nor was its cost.
As reported by CNN, while walking Josh picked up the smooth shiny stone the color of cognac. “It was quite obvious that he is different from others,” says Lanik. On the way back the man showed his discovery to a local expert, and he confirmed that it is diamond. With the largest found in the “Crater of diamonds” in 2019. The weight of the stone, which was called “the Diamond family Lanik” amounted to 2.12 carats.
The cost is still unknown. Brown diamonds are valued cheaper transparent. Nevertheless it may be valued at thousands of dollars. One of the students, after learning about the discovery of news, wrote to his teacher: “Now are you going to retire?”.
Josh said he did not intend to sell the stone. He wants to put it back in the ring, which will give your wife, and then a family heirloom will go to his sons, who are now six and eight years.
“Crater of diamonds” is known as the mine of gems still since 1906. In 1972 this area was created the state Park, which is open to visitors. Only the “Crater of diamonds” from 1906 have already been found about 75 thousand precious stones.
The largest diamond ever found at this Park — “Uncle Sam”, weighing the accounting period by 40.23 carats was found in 1924. It is also the largest diamond discovered in the United States.
