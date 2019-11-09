Teachers are going to court to challenge the new provincial law on wages (PHOTO)

Ontario teachers are preparing to challenge in court the government’s adoption of a new law that limits wage increases in the public sector.

It provides that the increase may not exceed 1% per year over the next three years that the President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy calls “fair and limited time approach” to the problem of eliminating the deficit.

More than a million public sector workers will be affected by the bill, which apply to employees of school boards, universities and colleges, hospitals, long-term care facilities and other organizations.

Soon after Thursday night, he was passed by the legislative Assembly, four main trade Union representing teachers, elementary, Catholic and French schools of the province, issued a joint statement.

The unions currently are negotiating with the government about new contracts, and according to them, the law violates the right to collective bargaining.

They stated that the adoption of the act practically destroys any prospect of negotiations and are preparing a lawsuit.

“The government (Doug) Ford won’t stop at nothing to impose its will, at least for ideological reasons,” – reads the statement of the President of the French Union of teachers, Remy Saburina.

“The canadian Charter of rights and freedoms guarantees us the right to negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement, but Ford and his government prefer to ignore it right”.

Although the bill was passed on Thursday evening, he shall be deemed effective as of June 5, when it was first published.

Most of the teachers of the province are preparing for a potential strike as they say that even at the negotiating table, there is no real movement.

Teachers in primary and secondary schools can obtain the right to go on strike later this month, and English teachers of Catholic schools is currently conducting a vote to strike.

The strike of 55,000 education workers canadian Union of public employees was barely averted last month after they reached an agreement, which includes a one per cent wage increase over three years. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said and advised other trade unions to approach the process is also reasonable, as CUPE.

The government stated that the law on limiting the growth of wages does not contradict the essence of negotiations, and noted that the document also gives all employees the right to increased remuneration for years of service, performance or a higher qualification.

“The adoption of measures to ensure that the increase in wages in the public sector reflect the financial reality of the province, is part of a balanced and reasonable plan of our government,” the statement said Bethlenfalvy.