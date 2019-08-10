“Team”: Barbel took a “continuation” of the popular series (video)

The former absolute world champion in the first heavy weight Ukrainian Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) holds in the U.S. training camp before the debut in the heavyweight division.

To grueling sessions in the gym, our compatriot is suitable with humor. In particular, Alexander took the so-called “continuation” of the popular Russian series “Brigada”, which showed his team that helps him prepare for the upcoming fight.

The corresponding video, the boxer posted on his page in Instagram.

View this post in Instagram

TEAMUSYK#usyk #usyk17 #akblapin #lomus#boxing #movies #tiammuvies#ukraine#usa#california

Publication of Aleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) 9 Aug 2019 at 9:23 am PDT

Recall that the debut of Usyk in the heavyweight division will take place, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, 12 or 19 October in Chicago (USA) at Wintrust Arena. The most likely rival will be Carlos Takam with which the Crimea had to fight in may of this year, but that game was postponed due to injury of the biceps of our compatriot.

