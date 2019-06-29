Team Chile defeated Colombia, and VAR and reached the semi-finals (video)
In the third quarterfinals of the Copa America in 2019 was met, the current title holder – team Chile and team that won in the current draw of all the games, and not propustila a single goal – Colombia.
Missed wards Portuguese coach Carlos Cheirosa this time, anyway, with the game. However, lost.
However, the ball went in goal David Ospina, twice. But, in both cases, the joy of the Chilean players was premature – in “game joined” VAR and zeroes remained on the scoreboard.
In the penalty shoot-out decided the only mistake of the Colombian William Tesillo 5:4 – and the reigning Copa America remains in the cage this year’s tournament.
In the semi-final the national team of Chile will face the winner of Uruguay – Peru.