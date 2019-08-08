Team cruise zatrollit late for a flight a couple (video)
There is nothing more absurd than during the world tour to catch the liner in one of the ports where he wound up. But it is much worse if over you and even laughed a few thousand people who managed to Board, writes “life” with reference to the Daily Mail.
Such a case occurred in the port of Saint Martin island in the Caribbean sea, where they made a stop to the white cruise liner Freedom of the Seas (“the freedom of the seas”).
At the jetty port this time were two of the liner.
Actually sailing Freedom of the Seas and the second ship, whose name is not specified. The role of the third actor in this video was a couple of tourists who obviously was late. And all anything, but one of the team members of “Freedom”, standing on the upper deck, waving at him a huge hand that says mockingly “bye.”
It is not known whether the action of the seafarer directed specifically to address late or is this an unspoken tradition to wave an arm at the time of departure, but his gesture was noticed by the passengers standing in front of the ship, who immediately correlated these two events and began to laugh left on the shore, and those they have heard.
It is reported that representatives of the company Royal Caribbean, which owns the liner Freedom of the Seas, have not yet given comment on the incident, but judging by the reaction themselves late to file a lawsuit to the team member they don’t intend to.
