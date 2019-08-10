Team ex-player of real Madrid suffered a third consecutive defeat in the championship of Ukraine…
After the Central duel of game day between Kiev “Dynamo” and Donetsk “Shakhtar” on Saturday, August 8, also were played the matches of the Premier League, Kyiv and Lviv.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 3rd round
“Alexandria” — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 2:1 (Shendrik, 43, Bezborodko, 61 — Matar, 56). On 59 minutes, removed Vantukh (“Olympic”), and in the 74th — Booze (“Alexandria”).
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “lions” — 3:2 (Sehic, 2, 27, Vasin, 90+7, penalty — Bruno, 21, Bus, 59). Youth teams — 6:0.
The defeat at the start of “miner” and “Mariupol” has forced players, “Alexandria”, which after a month and will start their campaign in the group stage of the Europa League, to go to the match with the same loser Olympique de Marseille with a double motivation.
However, for a long time the team of Vladimir Sharan could not “print” the gate of the goalkeeper of Donetsk team, and just before the break defender Shendrik put the home team ahead. But early in the second half, the visitors efforts Matara first, bounced back, and soon after the removal Wantwho were reduced to ten men.
To play the extra, the Alexandrians had two moments: a gorgeous shot managed striker Bezborodko. Did not help Donetsk residents and a red card earned in the 74th minute of Alexandria, Buhala. The first success for the team of Sharan in the season. As for the “Olympic”, the wards of ex-football player Madrid “real” Julio Cesar lost the third match in a row.
Unsuccessfully launched the “Vorskla” (no points in two played games) in four previous meetings against “the city” has never lost, not conceding a single goal. Not to pigeonhole my intentions Poltava, which debuted a 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder “Port” of Luisao, and during the match: Croat Sejic put his team in front after 81 seconds of meeting.
However, on 21 minutes, Lvov efforts of Brazilian Bruno broke an unpleasant tradition by scoring against the home team rather curious ball. However, I rejoiced wards Bogdan Blavatsky not last long, as soon Sehic scored twice. But it turned out that each Croat from Lviv there is a Brazilian in the second half, the Bus once again restored balance in the account. Still, the team of Vitaliy Kosovo thanks to exact blow from a penalty on 90+7 minutes Vasina celebrated the first success of the season.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 9 (3);
1. Dynamo — 6 (3);
3. Kolos — 6 (2);
4. “Dnepr-1” — 4 (2);
5. Zarya — 4 (2);
6. “Desna” — 3 (2);
7. “Mariupol” — 3 (2);
8. Vorskla — 3 (3);
9. “Alexandria” — 3 (3);
10. Lions — 3 (3);
11. “Olympic” — 0 (3);
12. Karpaty — 0 (2).
In the framework of the 3rd round on 11 August, will play: “Alexandria” — “Olimpik”, “Kolos” — “Zarya”, “Dnepr-1” — “Desna”.
Photo PFK Aleksandriya
