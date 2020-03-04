Team f-1 shocked by the decision of FIA on the Ferrari and ready to submit to the Federation, and team in court
Ferrari
The seven Formula 1 teams (Mercedes, Red bull, McLaren, Renault, “alpha Tauri”, “racing point” and “Williams”) have jointly issued a critical statement in which he said that he was shocked by the decision of the Federation International automobile (FIA) regarding the motors “Ferrari”, reports Sky Sports.
We will remind, during last season’s competitors “Scuderia” has any suspicion of the violation of the Italian team of technical regulations on the engines.
Suddenly, in the middle of the year the engine “Ferrari” began issuing greater power that gave the cars the team the advantage on the straights at least half a second.
On the merits of the issues raised, some teams filed a protest, forcing the Federation to conduct an investigation for violation of the “Scuderia” rules of the legality of the power plant.
There were suspicions that Ferrari was cheating with the fuel delivery by manipulating the testimony of special sensors designed to monitor this parameter.
Many noted that after the beginning of the trial, the advantage of the Ferrari in speed suddenly disappeared. Since the United States Grand Prix odds to direct cars from the Italian stable was not, although the “Ferrari” denied that it was connected with the inspections.
As a result, last week the FIA issued a statement in which he noted that after extensive technical research of the power unit Ferrari, which last season caused a lot of speculation, made up with the “Ferrari” of a private agreement regarding the motors, but to reveal its essence will not.
This FIA indirectly confirmed that the famous Italian racing team had indeed violated the rules, but any punishment for it will not.
Now 7 teams f-1 are required to disclose the essence of the agreement and tell you how Ferrari manipulated with the motor. Otherwise, teams are ready to go to court.
In the worst case, Ferrari could face disqualification of results last season that will change the pilot’s table and team standings, which in turn will affect the redistribution of prize money for last season.
Note that signed an open letter about hidden from all the results of the investigation in respect of the power plant Ferrari 2019 three teams: the actual Ferrari and also using a power plant of a Ferrari – Haas F1 and Alfa Romeo.