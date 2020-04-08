Team Formula 1 “Mercedes” converted base in England for the production of ventilation systems
The winner of the last six seasons of the world championship in the class Formula-1 – Mercedes has converted its manufacturing base in the British Brixworth for the release of UCL-Ventura, systems of artificial ventilation of lungs developed in conjunction with University College London, reported on the official website of the team.
They took only four days, specified in the press release.
In a pandemic coronavirus physicians of the UK are experiencing a shortage of systems of ventilation, and the factory team of the German automaker decided to help. 40 cars, which had previously released the pistons and the battery cells for hybrid engines of F1 race cars, now produce 1000 of medical devices for the day.
Moreover, the Mercedes has released the full documentation for UCL-Ventura, which can be used by other manufacturers of ventilation systems.
The license package includes not only the design but also indicates the materials, tools and kits used in the rapid prototyping and manufacturing time of each part.