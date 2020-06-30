Team Formula 1 “Mercedes” on the advice of Hamilton has changed the traditional silver livery on the black
A constant champion of the last six seasons in Formula 1 – the team of “Mercedes” on its official website presented the colors of the car for the current season.
Mercedes
While the usual silver livery was replaced by black.
The car also appears End racism (the End of racism).
Thus according to the head of the team Toto Wolff initiated to change the traditional color of the car made 6-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
“Lewis uses the current resonance in order to achieve real change,’ said Wolff. – We long discussed this theme. He asked me how often I had to think about the color of their skin, how often I felt slighted. And I was forced to admit that never in such situations” – Austrian shared details of a phone conversation with Lewis.
In turn, Hamilton commented on the black hue of the car “Mercedes”.
“It is important that we seize this moment and used it to become better and bring real meaningful change to ensure equality and inclusion, – quotes the words of the pilot, the press service of the team. – I myself have experienced racism in my life and saw my family and friends suffered from it, so I’m speaking from my heart when I call to change.
Communicating with Toto Wolff, I expressed the hope that we will be able to achieve more as a team. It’s so important that we were United. And I would like to thank Toto and the rule of the “Mercedes” because they took the time to listen, to talk and to really understand my experience and passion in these matters. The team is ready to change and improve.
We want to build a legacy that goes beyond sport, and if we can be leaders and we can start to create more diversity in our own business, it will serve as a strong message and give others confidence.”
We will remind, the program of the first Grand Prix of the season kicks off on 3 July.