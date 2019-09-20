Team Formula 1 “Mercedes” was fined for an unusual violation of the rules (video)
Lewis Hamilton
In Formula 1 in the city-state, Singapore hosts a free practice of Grand Prix of Singapore.
After the first workout, the organizers of the stage imposed a fine in the amount of 5 thousand euros for the team of “Mercedes”, reports f1news.ru.
The occasion was the appeal of the FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer regarding the low fuel temperature for the machine 5 times and reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.
The temperature of the fuel measured by the sensor of the FIA, were more than 11 degrees Celsius below the ambient temperature, which does not meet the regulations.
“The team recognized that the fuel temperature was lower than required by the technical regulations because of an error in the temperature setting, – is told in the statement of the stewards. – Given that it has occurred during the first workout, decided to restrict monetary penalty”.
Note that the use of more cold fuel in theory can provide an increase in efficiency of the engine.
In the current season for the same violation for the same amount was fined by the team “Alfa Romeo” at the Grand Prix of Austria.
We will add that the second pilot of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas crashed the car in the first free practice. Finn crashed into one of the walls, not entering the turn.