Team Khatskevich may withdraw from the championship due to lack of funding
The management of football club “Rotor” discusses the possibility of removing the team from the championship of the Russian Premier League (RPL), according to “Soviet sport”.
The final decision can be affected by lack of sponsorship of the Volgograd club.
Games in RPL “the Rotor” it is necessary to find 1,38 billion rubles (18.5 million us dollars). Currently, the “Rotor” is a public Autonomous institution. To distinguish such money from the budget of the region is unrealistic. During a pandemic coronavirus and economic instability the club has not yet managed to get a sponsor.
Recall that in this season “Rotor”, which is headed by the former coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich, returned to RPL after a 16-year pause.
We will add that many Russian football clubs are experiencing financial difficulties because of the situation with the pandemic COVID-19 and induced economic consequences.