Team Russia will be able to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo under its own flag
The Olympic Committee of Russia has received from the International Olympic Committee official invitation to participate in the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo. This is reported by Russian media.
“The Olympic Committee of Russia got the opportunity, unlike previous Games in Pyeongchang, to form a full Olympic team of Russia, which will perform in the capital of Japan under its flag and without any limitation or additional conditions. This applies, in particular, and representatives of athletics, who have the official permit International athletics Federation to participate in international competition and can pass the Olympic selection,” the report says.
We will remind, in the autumn of 2015 after the report of the independent Commission of the world anti-doping Agency, headed by Richard McLaren on the mass doping in Russian sport the status of the Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) has been suspended. He was then terminated by the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.
As a result of further sanctions from participation in the summer Olympic games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro was suspended, the athletes and weight lifters from Russia. In December 2017 the IOC because of the systematic anti-doping rule violations barred from participating in the winter Olympics in 2018 in Pyeongchang. Russian athletes competed in South Korea under the Olympic flag.
The summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August 2020.