Team USA basketball lost in the world Cup for the first time since 2006 (video)
At the ongoing China world championship basketball team USA sensationally lost to the French team in the quarterfinal match – 79:89 (18:18, 21:27, 27:18, 13:26) and left the tournament.
The most productive player of the meeting was the shooting guard of the Americans Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points. The French double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds, scored center Rudy Gobert.
For the right to get to the final France will play against Argentina.
Note that the U.S. team not ranked in the Top 4 for the first time since 2002, when the Americans lost to the national team of Yugoslavia (78:81) home of the world championship.
And the last time the founders of basketball lost at the world Cup 13 years ago – then the Americans have lost the semi-final match against Greece 95:101.
A review of the match France – USA: