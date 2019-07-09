Team USA won the women’s world Cup (video)
July 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Team USA
In the French city of Lyon hosted the final of the women’s world Cup.
Team USA beat the Netherlands team 2:0 and the fourth time in its history became the strongest team on the planet.
Everything was decided in the second half.
First, on 61 minutes, captain American Megan Rapino implemented a penalty 1:0.
Megan Rapino
And eight minutes later a colleague Rapino role, midfielder rose Lavelle doubled the advantage for his team 2:0.
Rose Lavelle
Thus, the U.S. team defended the title of world Champions won 4 years ago.
Overview of the final match on FIFA’s official website.
READ Was rushed to the hospital, the head coach of the German national team Leo told about his condition