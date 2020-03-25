Teammate Ukrainian Malinowski of Sportiello – first player to Atalanta infected with coronavirus

| March 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Одноклубник украинца Малиновского Спортьелло - первый игрок "Аталанты", заразившийся коронавирусом

Marco Sportiello

Goalkeeper “Atlanta” Marco Sportiello passed test positive for coronavirus COVID-19, reported on the official website of the Bergamo club.

Thus a press-service reports that the goalkeeper had no symptoms of the disease.

This season, the 27-year-old Italian was satisfied with the role of backup goalkeeper, but he played in the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League against Valencia (4:3).

Note, in the same match were replaced and Ukrainian Ruslan Malinowski.

Earlier it was reported about death from COVID-19 four members of the “Atalanta”.

We add that the quarantine team pandemic coronavirus ends on Friday, March 27.

Recall that Atalanta banned Malinowski to communicate with the media.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr