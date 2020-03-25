Teammate Ukrainian Malinowski of Sportiello – first player to Atalanta infected with coronavirus
Marco Sportiello
Goalkeeper “Atlanta” Marco Sportiello passed test positive for coronavirus COVID-19, reported on the official website of the Bergamo club.
Thus a press-service reports that the goalkeeper had no symptoms of the disease.
This season, the 27-year-old Italian was satisfied with the role of backup goalkeeper, but he played in the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League against Valencia (4:3).
Note, in the same match were replaced and Ukrainian Ruslan Malinowski.
Earlier it was reported about death from COVID-19 four members of the “Atalanta”.
We add that the quarantine team pandemic coronavirus ends on Friday, March 27.
Recall that Atalanta banned Malinowski to communicate with the media.