“Teams” with the defender in the gate, stumbled on the team Malinovsky compile League games…

Wednesday, November 6, in the first eight matches of the group stage to determine the three teams ahead of secured spots in the playoffs of the Champions League — Bayern, Juventus and PSG.
Group A
“Real” (Spain) — Galatasaray (Turkey) — 6:0 (Rodrigo, 4, 7, 90+2, Sergio Ramos, 14, from a penalty, Benzema, 45, 81).
Two weeks ago his 100th match in the Champions League held the German midfielder “real” Toni Kroos that brought real Madrid to victory in Istanbul. At this time, “hundreds” conquered his teammate Marcelo. But scored at the “Santiago Bernabeu” in the evening other — Rodrigo (three times!), Sergio Ramos and Benzema.
By the way, Galatasaray has brought his nightmarish series without European Cup victories in the fields of rivals to 19 (!) matches — four draws and 15 defeats.
“PSG” (France) — “Brugge” (Belgium) — 1:0 (Icardi, 22).
A modest home win allowed the Parisians to get out ahead of the group.
Standings: 1. PSG — 12 points; 2. Real Madrid — 7; 3. Brugge — 2; 4. Galatasaray — 1.
Group
“Bavaria” (Germany) — Olympiakos (Greece) — 2:0 (Lewandowski, 69, Perisic, 89).
Bayern parted with head coach Niko Kovac, is not easily defeated on their own “Allianz Arena” of the Greeks and ensured their 12th in a row out of the group, winning four matches with a total score of 15:4. While Polish striker Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in this season (more goals only 19-year-old Norwegian forward “Salzburg” Holland — 7), and the Croat Perisic scored the first touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute.
By the way, in the game against the Greeks (and at least for the upcoming duel in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund) the German champion led the acting head coach Hans-Dieter flick. In parallel, the bosses of Bayern are busy looking for a new “steersman”. Coach “Ajax” Erik ten hag and head coach of PSG Thomas Tuchel until the end of the season not ready to leave their clubs refused to negotiate with the Munich giants and former coach of Hoffenheim and Leipzig Ralph Rangnick. According to Bild, the main favorite for the post of “steering” Bayern former coach of London “Arsenal” 69-year-old Frenchman Arsene Wenger, who can invite to work until the end of the current season.
“Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia) — “Tottenham” (England) — 0:4 (Lo Celso, 34, Son Heung-Min, 57, 61, Eriksen, 84).
In the first meeting between the sides in London “Tottenham” slightly rehabilitated before their fans for the humiliation in the match with “Bavaria” (2:7), defeating Partizan — 5:0. Visiting wards Pocettino behaved a little more modest, but his three points on the banks of the Thames were taken.
Position of commands: 1. Bayern Munich — 12; 2. Tottenham — 7; 3. “Tsrvena The Star” — 3; 4. Olympiakos — 1.
Group
Atalanta (Italy) — “Manchester City” (England) — 1:1 (Pasalic, 49 Sterling, 7). In the 43rd minute, Jesus missed a penalty and 81st — removed Bravo (both Manchester city).
The match at the stadium “San Siro” in Milan (“Atalanta is forced to take there opponents in European competitions due to the mismatch of the stadium in Bergamo to UEFA requirements) was for the preceptor “Teams” of Josep Guardiola’s 600th in his career and 192nd at the helm of the team. None of the mentors did not guide the actions of “citizens” in so many games over the last 40 years (the asset Roberto Mancini — 191 game).
On the occasion of an important milestone in the career of his mentor guests without continuing rehabilitation Oleksandr Zinchenko (footballer will not help the Ukrainian team in the upcoming games against Estonia and Serbia) scored a quick goal… and failed to convert a penalty. Atalanta answered with exact blow early in the second half, finishing a meeting in the majority, got their first point in the Champions League.
Note that the Ukrainian midfielder “Atalanta” Malinovsky started the game on the bench and came on as a substitute in the 84th minute.
By the way, in the 81st minute of the guests for a foul last hope was removed by substitute goalkeeper Bravo. The citizens have remained another replacement, but other goalkeepers on the bench was not, therefore, entered the game defender Walker, who took the place of Bravo in goal. Fielder has missed, and once even saved his team, having beaten the shot of Malinowski’s free-kick.
“Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia) — Shakhtar (Ukraine) — 3:3 (Petkovic, 24, Ivanusic, 83, Ademi, 89 — Patrick, 13, Moraes, 90+4, Aunt, 90+8, penalty). In the 74th minute deleted Moreau (“Dynamo”), and in the 79th — Marlos (Shakhtar).
Position of commands: 1. Manchester City — 10; 2. Shakhtar — 5; 3. “Dinamo” — 5; 4. Atalanta — 1.
Group D
“The Locomotive” (Russia) — “Juventus” (Italy) — 1:2 (Al. Miranchuk, 12 — Ramsey, 4, Douglas Costa 90+2).
For his two-day stay in Moscow, led by Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus booked… four-star hotel in Izmaylovo — is not in the center of the Russian capital. One caveat — the guests from Turin rented the whole hotel!
Meeting guests from the Peninsula began — what could be better. After a penalty kick Cristiano Ronaldo grossly mistaken the goalkeeper of Russians Guilherme, and ascended Ramsey sent the ball into the net before he crossed the goal line (goal eventually recorded in Welsh). However, the team ex-coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Semin quickly bounced back, and later could even win. But all the Russians in the 93rd minute ruined ex-football player of “Shakhtar” Dugla Costa, which brought them not only victory, but early exit from the group.
By the way, the 34-year-old leader Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo is his 174th game in the European competitions, equalling a record for field players that belonged to the former defender of “Milan” Paolo Maldini. Often Ronaldo and Maldini in the European Cup played only goalkeeper Iker Casillas, which account for 188 of club matches under the auspices of UEFA.
While Juventus became the fifth team in the history of the Champions League, scored in the tournament least 300 balls (301), according to Opta. Most of the tournament opponents struck only “real” (560 goals), Barcelona (506), Bayern (472) and “Manchester United” (373).
“Bayer” (Germany) — “Atletico” (Spain) — 2:1 (Thomas, 41, own goal, volland, 55 — Morata, 90+4). On 84 minutes, removed Amiri (“Bayer”).
Position of commands: 1. Juventus — 10; 2. Atlético — 7; 3. “Bayer” — 3; 4. Lokomotiv — 3.
Photo Getty Images
