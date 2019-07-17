“Teams” with Zinchenko defeated, “West ham” with Yarmolenko in the semifinals of the Premier League Asia Trophy…
Clubs Ukrainian legionaries Alexander Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko — “Manchester city” and “West ham” — during the pre-season Asian tour fought in the Chinese Nanjing in the semifinals of the tournament Premier League Asia Trophy.
The meeting ended in a crushing victory “Manchester city” with the score 4:1 (David Silva, 34, Nmech, 36, pen, sterling, 59, 72 — noble, 26, penalty).
Note that both players of the national team of Ukraine has no place in the starting lineups opponent, but Alexander and Andrew took a part in the game. Yarmolenko, after one of the blows which the ball took the rod, went on the field immediately after the break, and Zinchenko — in the 62nd minute.
In the final match of the tournament “Manchester city” on 20 July, will play against Wolverhampton, who in the semifinal defeated Newcastle (4:0).
Photo ffu.ua
