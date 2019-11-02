Teaser Ford has announced the debut of a new Bronco
The recently released promotional video of the reborn Ford Bronco shows that the SUV will show in the spring of 2020.
The video shows only the logo of the SUV. The rest of the clip reminds of an old Bronco and shows the evolution of icon for decades. In the first version of the emblem Bronco was written the name of the model, after which the font was modified constantly. The new version continues the transformation by selecting the more angular appearance of the font.
Unfortunately, this video doesn’t even give the idea of a new Bronco. However, this largely implies a spiritual connection with the previous models, showing the progress since the release of the original.
While Ford does not publish official details about the new Bronco, but the leak sheds light on what to expect. The SUV shares its chassis with the Ranger pickup and will be available in two – or four-door body. So-called “air roof” will allow you to drive with an open top, and patents suggest that the door may also be removable.
It is expected that under the hood resurrected the American SUV will house a 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which develops 270 HP of power and 420 Nm of torque in the Ranger. 7-speed manual transmission can be a pair of the power plant. Ford CEO Jim Hackett also offers a hybrid variant, which will be available much later than the official start of sales.