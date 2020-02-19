Technical Director of FIFA offers to radically change the offside rule
The famous French coach Arsene Wenger, for many years headed the London “Arsenal”, and is currently Director for global development of football, FIFA, believes that it is necessary to change the existing rules of offside.
“I propose not to fix the offside if any part of the body atakumosa player is at least in line with the defender. Even if the rest of the body is behind the line,” – said the French specialist in an interview with Sky Sports.
Wenger added that in this case, simplify the work of judges on VAR. Because they do not have to verify millimeters for making quick decisions.