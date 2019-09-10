Technology vs health: how to effectively control children’s use of electronic devices
Electronic devices such as televisions, smartphones and computers can be harmful to children if they use them too often. Studies have established that there is a relationship between too a large amount of screen time and childhood obesity, and developmental delays.
Too much time in front of the screen is how much?
It depends on the age of the child. And parents should monitor how much time your child spends playing with the other devices. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following norms:
- If the child is 0 to 18 months: only allowed a short session of video chat.
- 18 to 24 months: begin to acquaint the child with high-quality age-appropriate programs and view them together to help the child understand what is happening on the screen.
- Ages 2 to 5 years: limit the time of watching HD programs on the screen to 1 hour a day and review them together to help the child in understanding what he saw.
- Since 6 years it is necessary to establish permanent restrictions that will guarantee that spent time gadgets has no negative impact on sleep, physical activity or health of the child.
Tips for parents
Here are a few tips that parents can use to monitor the time spent by the child with gadgets.
Increase the duration of a variety of active employment, not associated with electronic devices:
The more children playing in the street or studying, the less time they spend on phones, computers and so on. Parents can play with their children in educational games, and strongly encourage them to play in the fresh air, meet friends and read books.
Install zone without electronic devices:
Area without electronic devices is a place in the house where it is forbidden their use. Parents can choose as a place bedroom or dining table. The idea of these areas works best when it adheres to the rules the whole family.
Set a good example:
Children often try to copy everything their parents do. Therefore, if parents will give preference to active employment, not associated with electronic devices, kids will want to follow their example.
Watch the video and play along:
Any time a child a gadget should be a time spent together with dad or mom. Parents can turn on electronic devices time in a family activity like reading a book or Board game. Children often do not understand what is happening on the screen, so parents should watch with them and explain.
Do not use the gadgets to calm the child:
It’s so tempting just to give your child a phone or tablet when it is naughty. But it’ll only encourage him to act up every time he wants to play with an electronic device. And if once again when the capricious behavior will not give him a gadget that he can throw a real tantrum. In the end, it could turn into a tradition of bad behavior and an overly long time in front of the monitor.
Control time spent with the gadgets, will ensure the development of children healthy and strong. But the focus of parents should not be focused on the reduction of time spent by children in front of the monitor. The key task for parents is to teach by example, to support activity that did not involve the use of gadgets, and set clear limits and rules.
