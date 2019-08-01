Tehran expects China and ‘other friendly countries’ that they would buy more Iranian oil (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Tehran expects that China and other friendly States will actively buy Iranian oil. About it as transfers TASS with reference to the Agency Shana, said on Monday Vice-President of Iran eshaq Jahangiri in a meeting with senior representatives of the Communist party of China.

“We expect that China and other friendly countries, despite the external constraints, will purchase more Iranian oil and gas, since Tehran has the world’s largest reserves of these critical raw materials,” Jahangiri was quoted by the Iranian Agency.

He also added that Iran is ready to sell China natural gas through a transit pipeline through Pakistan.

“US think it is possible to reduce Iran’s oil trade to zero, however, we see that a year after the imposition of the us embargo, the economic situation in the country remains acceptable”, – concluded the Vice-President. He pointed to an urgent need to “create a financial mechanism for trade settlement” between Tehran and Beijing. To do this in China, he said, soon will head the Iranian delegation.

Sanctions against Iran, including a ban on the purchase of oil, was restored by Washington in November 2018 – shortly after President Donald trump made the decision on unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD, the nuclear deal with Tehran, participants of which are also Russia, China, UK, Germany and France).