Television Santa: in the US, people at night, throw old TVs
Residents of about 60 homes Glen Allen has already received such gifts.
In the USA in Glen Allen, Virginia, the night, someone brings to the doors of homes of citizens old TVs. Surveillance cameras recorded that the unknown wears a TV on his head, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
It is noted that the residents of about 60 homes Glen Allen has already received such gifts, and in the city of the unknown called the Body of Santa.
Police have not yet found who do. They believe that this makes not one but several people — probably high school students or College students.
“They can do it to brag to each other, said a police spokesman. — Most likely it’s an innocent prank”.
It is noted that in August last year, the Tele-Santa acted in the neighbouring district of Virginia — then the old TVs received about 20 homeowners.
The police say that if the pranksters are caught, they face only the charge of illegal rubbish dumping.
It is reported that all the thrown TV police seized and handed over to the service processing.