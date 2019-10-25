Tell the fool to pray to God: the arrival of Patriarch Kirill of Rostov paved tram…
In Russia, on 26-27 October, when in Rostov-on-don is awaiting the visit of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, paved tram road.
As he writes in his blog Ilya Varlamov, Cyril Rostov-on-don will take part in the consecration of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the blessed virgin Mary, located on the street Stanislavsky. It is on this street and rolled into the asphalt track.
“Everything would be fine — we’ve all cities extra asphalt to arrive Putin, Medvedev and other distinguished guests — but the contractor also panicked… And the workers paved the street Stanislavsky, together with the tram rails, which it was. But if you think it’s the end of the story, folks. Then began the phantasmagoria…”writes Varlamov and adds that the utility has decided to build a track in the asphalt with the new tram.
What came out of it, illustrates a selection of photos from Rostov-on-don. Expected tram derailed.
Meanwhile, the local edition 161.ru repairmen said that all this “new technology”. They say, first rails laid flush with the pavement so passers-by do not stumble, then the route is the tram, “working” their way. One way or another, but at the moment the road workers were hit by excess asphalt with rails scrap. Apparently, the “new technology” has failed.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in February this year, when the Russian Krasnoyarsk preparing for the opening of the Universiade-2019 and the arrival of President Vladimir Putin, local utilities began to fill the city clean of snow and “greening” it using “innovative methods” — insert already cut fir in a specially dug into the ground metal pipes.
