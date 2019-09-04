Telltale Games Is Resurrected, However Fans Should Not Expect More ‘Walking Dead’ Games
With two more episodes of Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ originally planned, fans are hopeful these episodes will be released at some point.
The purchase was headed by Jamie Ottilie and Brian Waddle. Also included in the purchase of Telltale Games were well-known names from the gaming industry, including Chris Kingsley, Lyle Hall, Tobias Sjögren, and Athlon Games. Other key players were also involved.
“All of us were big fans of the games Telltale created, as we strongly believe in games as a storytelling medium and nobody did it better,” said Jamie Ottilie, the CEO of the new Telltale Games.
The new heads of Telltale Games also plan to build upon the company’s storytelling legacy. Included in the statement regarding the purchase was the promise of “re-releasing select games from the studio’s back catalog and developing new games in some of the company’s best-selling brands.”
It is this statement that has gotten fans of The Walking Dead series of games excited. With this announcement, there is the prospect of gamers finally seeing the last two episodes of the popular Walking Dead game. However, according to Fansided, this might not be a definite sign that more episodes are coming.
As they point out, Telltale Games no longer holds the rights to the Walking Dead games. Instead, Skybound does. And, according to Polygon, Skybound also has plans for releasing this game series in the future. This means that if Telltale Games are serious bout reinstating the Walking Dead games under their studio, they will have to broker a new license with Skybound.