Temperature above 40 in Europe because of the heat people are dying
After temperature records in Ukraine, a heat wave moved into the European countries. In Spain and France, where as a result of this weather killed several people, declared the highest danger levels.
Under forecasts of weather forecasters, in the South of France is expected to be 44-45 degrees. Today, the country may be a new temperature record
In France due to the heat three people died after swimming in the sea after a long stay at the beach. All three are seniors, they died near the southern city of Montpellier, where now the heat is particularly merciless.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called for “maximum vigilance”. According to him, in connection with the heat in the waters in the day of the drowning at least one person.
In Spain due to the very high temperatures killed two people. 17-year-old boy fell into a coma while swimming in the pool after physical work, and 93-year-old man died on the street. Two with heat stroke were hospitalized in serious condition, one of them a firefighter. Meteorological service of the country announced a maximum level of danger in the seven provinces. In some areas the temperature can reach 42 degrees.
Italy is also a warning of danger in 16 cities. In Rome tourists attractions give out water.
Is expected to abnormally hot weather, which brought air masses from Africa, Europe may continue until the end of June or to early July.
As reported “FACTS” in Ukraine, by contrast, came the long-awaited coolness. In the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological center state cold almost the entire territory of the country. This is due to the passage over Ukraine active atmospheric front.
