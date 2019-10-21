Ten factors that increase your chances to live to 100 years
Some factors in lifestyle are associated with activation of an enzyme that protects from degradation telomeres, the end segments of chromosomes, whose value is determined by our chances of longevity. Following them increases the chance to celebrate the 100-year anniversary.
Scientists say that a healthy lifestyle slows down the aging process at the DNA level. What can we do?
To follow a Mediterranean diet. It is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil and fish. Analysis of 50 studies involving more than half a million people showed impressive benefits of this diet: helps reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome — a combination of obesity, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and other factors that increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
To marry. A number of studies show that married people live longer than lonely – the reason for this may be social and economic support that marriage offers. A successful and happy marriage prolongs life is particularly noticeable. Even those who are divorced or widowed, life expectancy is on average higher than those who were never married.
To maintain friendly relations. Friends help us live longer. Australian researchers found that elderly people with many social contacts have lower mortality risk over the next 10 years than people with fewer friends. Analysis of 140 studies reinforces the connection between social contacts and longevity.
To properly cope with stress. The ability to withstand stress, help prevent heart disease and gives you extra years of life. Among the ways to manage stress — yoga, meditation, breathing exercises.
To have a purpose in life. Japanese researchers found that men who have their life purpose and live a meaningful life, are less likely to suffer from stroke and heart disease than those who do not see in it special sense. Another study (rush University) showed that purpose in life is also associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
To observe Siesta. The study, which involved over 20 000 people, showed that people who regularly follow the Siesta is a small afternoon sleep – the risk of death from heart attack by almost 40% lower than those who do not have such a dream. Presumably, Siesta reduces the level of stress hormones, which in turn harm the heart.
No Smoking. If a person quits Smoking at the age of 30 years old, it could give him a decade of his life advanced. If at the age of 40, 50 or 60 years, life expectancy will still increase to nine, six or three years.
To be slim. Excess fat contributes to diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks and other diseases that reduce life expectancy. First of all, a threat to the health and life carries belly fat. His loss in this body part adds years of life.
To use the principle of Okinawa. Residents of Okinawa, the Japanese archipelago, had until recently the highest life expectancy in the world. The reason for this was their traditional diet, which was attended by many green and yellow vegetables and low in calories — on average, used only 80 percent of the actual daily norm of calories.
Live religious. There is evidence that people who regularly attend Church live longer than people who do not. In particular, it was discovered that a diligent parishioners have a strong immune system and the psyche than others.