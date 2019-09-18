Ten gorgeous products of youth to power after 40 years
These products are composed of substances with anti-aging effect. In the diet of women after 40 years, they will be most welcome.
Avocado. In the fruit contains high levels of vitamin E and antioxidants, improves the condition of skin and hair. Also present in avocados folic acid that stimulates the regeneration of skin cells.
Broccoli. Excellent source of antioxidants (vitamin C and beta-carotene), providing a good appearance of the skin, nails and hair.
Cinnamon. Add it to your morning cereal or drinks – this Supplement helps to maintain a feeling of energy.
Dark chocolate. Chocolate, at least 70% cacao improves digestion, provides the skin a nice color, and hair Shine.
Grapes and red cabbage. Fruit purple supply the body with polyphenols, one effect of which is to prevent wrinkles.
Beans. Beans contain huge amount of protein, an essential component of any “diet of youth”. In addition, legumes normalize hormonal balance and increase the level of iron in the blood.
Garlic. Thanks to its use improves blood circulation, which helps the body will flush out toxins and makes the cellulite less pronounced.
Asparagus. Another product to combat the manifestation of cellulite. Asparagus stimulates blood circulation and accelerates the excretion of toxins that cause cellulite.
Milk. The closer to 50 years, the more declining muscle mass. Regular consumption of milk slows down this unpleasant associated with the aging process.