Ten models of BMW that you’ve never seen
German brand BMW is already 90 years old and during this time he has produced many legendary cars.
But there are those models that few people heard.
The company started as a manufacturer of aircraft, but in the middle of the last century, she had to retrain as a car brand, and at that time was considered mediocre.
However, German engineers were able to prove their skills, and we present ten interesting models, which few people know.
BMW Hurricane
This model stands out from all of the company’s lineup. It does not associated with BMW, and more like a Porsche or Aston Martin. Hurricane was built in 1967 by students on the basis of serial model 1800ti. Under the hood was a 2.0-liter engine with a capacity of up to 120 horsepower.
BMW 2000ti Coupé
Another example of a unique model, built on the basis of the production version. For this elegant coupe was created entirely new body forces the famous Studio Frua. From the identity of the BMW with only a small grille with a characteristic “nostrils”. The model was introduced in 1968 and was equipped with a 3.0-litre V8 engine with power up to 180 horsepower.
BMW 2800 Spicup
This model was presented by the independent Studio Bertone, built it on the basis of the BMW 2800 CS 1969. Unusual convertible was built in a single copy. However, it was sold and was used by owner as an everyday car.
BMW 1602 Electro-Antrieb
A classic two-door coupe in 1972, which was ahead of its time. Model in small series have been presented to the Munich Olympics in 1972. As the power unit used in full electric unit with a capacity of up to 43 horsepower. The model can accelerate to 100 km/h, and full charge is allowed to travel up to 60 km.
BMW Turbo
This concept car was also presented in 1973 to the Olympic games. Interestingly, the model was designed and built in close cooperation with engineers from Lamborghini. Later supercar Turbo has been redesigned in production sports coupe BMW M1.
BMW 528i GT Coupé
Atelier Frua repeatedly tried to create their own BMW. Another attempt was the coupe, built on the basis of the production version of the BMW 5 Series version of the 70-ies. In technical terms, no changes were made, but the body was reworked quite heavily.
BMW Karmann Asso Di Quadri
This model became a victim of the economic crisis, and therefore exists only as a concept. Above the image was created by renowned designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. Initially, the compact hatchback was planned into production. However, the debut of this vehicle had to be postponed for 15 years before the BMW 3 Compact.
BMW E30 M3 Pickup
The “charged” pickup is also present in the history of the German brand. Interestingly, the model was not planned as a serial or exhibition. Its creation is due solely to a practical pragmatism. Quick pickup truck was used as a delivery transport of spare parts in the factory circuit.
BMW Ur-Roadster
Unusual convertible – the most controversial model in the brand’s history. The car was created as a prototype in 1990, and the majority of fans are glad that she did not come out in the series. However, it is the Ur-Roadster was the forefather of the compact sport models BMW Z3.
BMW Nazca C2
This model is a dream of boys from the 90’s. Most of it is only known liners from chewing gum Turbo. The model was created by Italian Studio ItalDesign under the direction of Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Luxury car BMW Nazca C2 was considered as a serial, but the company’s plans have changed.