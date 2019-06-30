Ten people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in the United States

In the U.S. state of Texas crashed a small twin-engine aircraft. Ten people were killed, according to

Aircraft Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar during takeoff. The incident occurred on the territory of the municipal Addison airport in Dallas. After the crash the plane caught fire.

For the investigation of the incident arrived representatives of the Federal aviation administration (FAA) of the United States.

