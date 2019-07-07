Ten Russians deported from Mexico for violating the immigration law (PHOTOS)

10 Russians detained upon entry to Mexico were deported for violations of immigration laws. This was reported by TASS in the Russian Embassy in a Latin American country.

“According to the migration service of Mexico, in Cancun arrested 10 Russians. Reason – discrepancy of the declared purpose of stay as tourists,” – said the Agency interlocutor.

According to him, the detainees are unable to provide the documents confirming the purpose of travel, such as hotel reservation and return ticket. Because of the violation of the rules of entry, the Russians have to leave Mexico.

“Seven people left, two awaiting a night flight,” – said at the Embassy. Another detainee is likely to depart on Sunday. “The Consulate and the Embassy, no one asked,” – added in the Embassy