Ten “thieves in law” put a face on the ground in Armenia (video)
In Armenia, the law enforcement officers of Shirak region over the past few days was taken to the police station and “put a face on the ground,” 129 offenders, among whom were ten criminal authorities. This is with reference to the press service of the police of the country writes mediacracy.
It is reported that the event was held in the framework of the opened in Armenia strengthened the fight against organized crime, which is carried out according to the orders of the Deputy chief of police Valery Osipyan.
Read also: In Russia, “covered”, a gathering of“thieves in law” during the funeral of “looking” from Guli
With this goal in Gyumri was organized 70 operational groups, representatives of which are hard to respond to inappropriate behavior of suspects who have been previously convicted for grave and especially grave crimes.
“Detainees were preventive work”, — stated in the message.
Recall that the Armenian authorities decided to isolate in correctional institutions “thieves in law” from the other inmates, placing them in the criminal-Executive institution “Yerevan-Kentron”, which is better known to people as “the KGB basement”. Some more criminal authorities transferred to the penal institution “Goris” Syunik Marz (province). Thus, justice Department officials hope to weaken the impact of “looking” over the ordinary prisoners and to “restore order in the system.”
As previously reported “FACTS” in Ukraine, there seems to be the opposite: yesterday, June 25, the court released from custody of the Russian “thief in law”. This “peace-loving” attitude to criminal authorities, says Deputy chief of national police of Vyachesla Abroskin, can lead to the fact that Ukraine will become a “Paradise” for organized crime.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter