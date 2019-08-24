Tender feelings: Katy Perry and Orlando bloom at the premiere of the series “Carnival row”
At the Los Angeles premiere of a fantastic Thriller series project Amazon Prime — “Carnival row” (Carnival Row). The main roles were played by Orlando bloom and Cara Delevingne, who took to the red carpet of the TCL Chinese theater to bring to his new work attention. And if Kara posed in isolation, it support Orlando came his fiancee singer Katy Perry. The pair just smiled at the camera, but did not hesitate to Express your tender feelings to each other with kisses and glances.
We will remind, about the affair Katy Perry and Orlando bloom began in January 2016 after the afterparty of the “Golden globe”, where the actor and singer talked a lot and openly flirted with each other. The details of the evening told herself Katie at first, and later in more detail — Orlando.
Soon, the paparazzi have provided confirmation of their relationship in the form of photos from a romantic holiday in Hawaii. After some time bloom had introduced Perry and with his son Flynn, and she quickly found the boy a common language. In early December of 2016 there were rumors that Orlando did Katie offer hands and hearts, but the information was not confirmed. In March 2017, the couple officially broke up in February 2018 once again converged. On Valentine’s Day in Orlando made Katie an offer.