Tender feelings of a married couple from Canada is fuelling a hunt for big game (PHOTOS)

A couple from Edmonton received a lot of negativity in social networks in response to the photo where they’re kissing on the background of a dead lion during a hunt in South Africa.

Received the notoriety of the photo we see a man and a woman posing for a romantic picture with the carcass of a lion during a hunting Safari last month. It was originally posted on the Facebook page belonging to Legelela Safaris, the company that organizes trophy hunting, which offers the customers a wide range of animals as prey, including lions. The photo caption indicates that it shows Caroline and Darren Carter from Edmonton.

It is unclear who shot the lion or whether he was killed lawfully, but the big hunt is allowed by law in South Africa.

“It’s a tough job under the hot sun of the Kalahari … nicely done, – said in comments to the post. – A huge lion.”

The picture of the lion has caused intense negative reaction on the Internet, where many users bombarded the page with the Carters in Facebook with angry comments.

“Your ugly hunting photos hit the headlines – written by yusta Kruger (Kruger Justa) on the page. – You are the heroes and the villains. What a shame”.

Others suggested that a pair will become a victim of karma in the future.

In the future, the page Legelela Safaris in Facebook has been removed.

The carters are the owners of the company of taxidermy Taxidermy Solitude, where yourself and work in Parkland County according to information on their page on Facebook. They post pictures of Safari on their pages on Facebook and Twitter in early July. Now their accounts in Facebook and Instagram are closed to the public. In Twitter there are still restaurants on this trip.

“Again in South Africa! The second part of our Safari!” – they wrote there on June 26. The tweet also mentions Legelela Safaris.

This wave of the wrath of users of social networks is reminiscent of a similar case in 2015, when a dentist from the USA was ashamed for posing with a lion named “Cecil,” whom he killed in Zimbabwe.

On the website Solitude Taxidermy shows photos of the Carters posing in pictures with hunting trophies, which serve a variety of dead animals.

The website presents the fruits of their labors in taxidermy, which also presented different creatures, including polar bears.

“We’re hunters, and we know a lot about taxidermy,” reads the website.

Wife also listed as family teams on the web-site Parkland Outdoors.

“Darren and Carolyn – hunters and conservationists with a passion as serious as their career in taxidermy,” reads the description. Added that they traveled and hunted, including in Africa.

“Their new goal is to film and share your hunting experiences with other people,” – said on the website.

Price list posted on the website Legelela Safaris, includes more than two dozen animals, including a baboon ($200), wildebeest ($850), giraffe ($3,000) and hyena ($3,500). Prices on Rhino, elephant, lion or Hippo can be provided on request, as reported on the website.