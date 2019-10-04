Tends to day dream? Check out the work of the heart
Our life is full of different events. To do that we often sacrifice our time of rest a night. Low quality of nighttime sleep can lead us to the need to sleep during the day. About day sleep experts from around the world have conducted numerous experiments. One recent study showed that sleep more than 30 minutes can trigger the development of heart disease.
Our body spends in “hibernation” almost a third of life. This amount of time, according to experts it is necessary to restore the body after a day of work. The researchers conducted a series of experiments that showed that the duration and quality of sleep are directly linked to human well-being can improve cardiac function.
At the same time, insufficient sleep, or, on the contrary his surplus — increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. It is the question of the duration of daytime sleep safe for humans led scientists to conduct another study.
The experiment was conducted the analysis of more than 3 462 people without heart disease. We studied the duration of night and daytime sleep, as well as analyzed the functional capacity of the heart. Over the next five years among those participants were identified 155 cases of fatal outcomes.
Scientists from Japan have confirmed the assumption that people who sleep during the day, the first is a reduced risk of developing heart abnormalities, and then the rise of. This fact has allowed scientists to calculate the amount of time during which a person may, without harm to their health to sleep in the afternoon — 30 minutes.
Researchers believe that the fact that the person is going to a long sleep, can be regarded as a signal to the body about what happened in this crash. First and foremost, you should pay attention to the heart, and for that you need to visit a cardiologist.