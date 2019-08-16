Tennis lessons and games on the Playground: how to spend summer children Kate Middleton and Prince William (photo)
To know where and how spent the summer Kate Middleton with children. The Duchess of Cambridge have discovered a “secret location” in Central London, where Prince George, the Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can play without interference and away from prying eyes. According to the magazine HELLO!, this is a private exclusive Hurlingham club in Fulham, which is a 25-minute drive from Kensington Palace. The current patron of the club is the husband of Queen Prince Philip.
The old mansion surrounded by a vast area of 17 hectares, which is bordered by the river Thames.
To get to it from the outside almost impossible. Candidates for membership must enlist the support of at least two permanent members of the club. Currently new membership is not offered.
Hurlingham is considered to be primarily a sports venue. Here you can play Golf, tennis, cricket, bowling, swim in the pool.
Kate brings here six-year-old Prince George and four year old Princess Charlotte to take tennis lessons. George is a great player. His favorite tennis player as previously said the Duchess, is Roger Federer, a close friend of his parents.
In addition, kids love the local Playground where there is a water fun area, zone for kids and an arcade “adventure” area.
After the active games they all go to the clubhouse, have lunch or drink tea — “like any normal family.”
It is expected that soon Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children travel to the Scottish Balmoral castle, where now rests the Queen Elizabeth. They will spend a few days there. In the “program” stay at the castle games in the fresh air, homemade movies, picnics and walks in the woods.
In July, the Cambridge was vacationing on the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean, where celebrated the birthday of George. In the same month, the family attended a charity Polo match, which was attended by princes William and Harry. George and Charlotte played soccer, and then Kate and the children had a picnic near the trunk of his car.
Kate and William are struggling to provide their offspring a normal childhood. They try to keep at least one of them was at home when it’s time for evening tea and bedtime books. This year, the first birthday of Louis Prince William organized his schedule so that morning at Breakfast to chat with his son, and then departed on an official visit to New Zealand.
However, despite all efforts of parents, completely normal life of the young princes and princesses don’t work. So, earlier “FACTS” wrote that among older children, Kate and William have a special connection. Brother and sister have to rely on each other, so as to play with other children “sometimes difficult.”
