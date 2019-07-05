Tennis player stripped of all prize money at Wimbledon

July 5, 2019

Теннисист лишен всех призовых на Уимблдоне

Bernard Tomic

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic, 58 minutes loser at Wimbledon the representative of France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with счtтом 2:6, 1:6, 4:6, fined full amount of the prize, reliance for participation in the first round, and 45 thousand pounds, reports The Guardian.

“From all players is expected to speak to a professional standard in every match of the tournament “Grand slam”. If, in the opinion of the referee, the game of tennis did not meet professional standards, the referee may declare a player a violator and require him to pay a fine.

In the opinion of the referee, the performance of Bernard Tomic in the first round match with Jo-Wilfried Congoy did not meet professional standards. He will be fined the maximum fine of 45 thousand pounds, which will be deducted from the prize”, – quotes the text of the decision publication.

