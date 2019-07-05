Tennis player stripped of all prize money at Wimbledon
Bernard Tomic
Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic, 58 minutes loser at Wimbledon the representative of France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with счtтом 2:6, 1:6, 4:6, fined full amount of the prize, reliance for participation in the first round, and 45 thousand pounds, reports The Guardian.
“From all players is expected to speak to a professional standard in every match of the tournament “Grand slam”. If, in the opinion of the referee, the game of tennis did not meet professional standards, the referee may declare a player a violator and require him to pay a fine.
In the opinion of the referee, the performance of Bernard Tomic in the first round match with Jo-Wilfried Congoy did not meet professional standards. He will be fined the maximum fine of 45 thousand pounds, which will be deducted from the prize”, – quotes the text of the decision publication.