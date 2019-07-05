Tennis player tried to order food through the umpire
The athlete was very hungry.
Champion of two tournaments of the season, Benoit Paire (28) on Monday, the “Wimbledon” during the match against Juan Ignacio Londero (4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 7:6) tried to order food through the arbitrator on the tower Carlos Bernardes, reports tribuna.com.
“I was asked to eat five games ago, and I still found nothing. I want to have. There is a restaurant right next door. I’ll pay you. The money is there,” said 30-year-old Frenchman in one of the transitions.
In the second round, Peer will play against Miomir Kecmanovic.