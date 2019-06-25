Tennis player with eight fingers played at Wimbledon (photos, video)
On one of the oldest tournament series “Grand slam”, British Wimbledon, made an unusual tennis player.
18-year-old Francesca Jones, received from the organizers of the “wild-card” (a special invitation to any not passed the General qualification for a competition athlete or team) has a rare genetic disease — from ectrodactyly. The future athlete was born with fused fingers and limbs. After several operations at Jones four fingers (including high) on the hands, four fingers on the left leg and three on the right.
The doctors said that due to the lack of all fingers Francesca will lose the right tenacity and will not be able to play tennis, but at nine years old a girl moved to Barcelona to study at the same Academy, which was engaged Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.
And the desire of young athletes has yielded results — by age 18, she entered the top 300 world ranking, occupying the 297-th position, and this year won the right to play at Wimbledon. However, in the first round of qualifying the Briton in three sets yielded 217-th racket of the world the cave Katarzyna from Poland (3:6, 7:6, 3:6), but the very participation in the tournament of such level — a victory for a motivated athletes.
