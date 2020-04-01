Tennis tournament at Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since 1945
One of the most important tennis tournaments in the world – Wimbledon – cancelled due to pandemic coronavirus.
On Wednesday, April 1, announced the organizers of the event, noting that the decision “with great regret”.
According to the organizers, so they followed the advice of the government of the United Kingdom in connection with the rapid spread of the disease in the country.
The tournament in Wimbledon is cancelled for the first time since 1945. Now it has to go from June 28 to July 11, 2021.
Following this decision of male and female tennis Association WTA and the ATP has postponed the date of resumption of the season from 7 June to 13 July. The tournaments that follow the schedule for July 13, while going to carry out the plan, writes Sportarena.
At the same time, the organizers of another Grand Slam tournament US Open has declared that do not intend to cancel the competition. Reported by the New York Post.
Wimbledon is an international cultural phenomenon. It draws annually broadcast 80 broadcasters in the coverage of the tournament involved more than 3,000 television, radio and newspaper journalists and photographers at the time of carrying out the action of a number of works of literature and films.
Previously, because of the pandemic COVID-19 the organizers of the tennis tournament Roland Garros has decided to postponed from spring to autumn.