Tens of thousands of dollars per hour: named the most profitable routes
Company OAG, which collects data on air transport, ranked the routes that bring the most revenue to the airlines, writes Theuk.one.
The rating is used information for the period from April 2018 to March 2019.
The results of the study
The most profitable routes begin or end in London, the research shows.
It is in the edition attributed to the fact that the city is an important economic center and a major European transport hub.
The most profitable route
The most profitable route was a flight from London to new York, it is British Airways for the period earned more than $1 billion.
For each hour a flight on this route the airline has received about $27 000.
Ten of the most profitable routes:
- London — new York, British Airways ($1 159 million — $ 27 000/hour)
- Melbourne — Sydney, Qantas ($861 million — $24 000/hour)
- Dubai — London on Emirates ($796 million — $ 25 000/hour)
- Singapore — London, Singapore Airlines ($736 million — $19 000/hour)
- New York- San Francisco, United Airlines ($689 million — $13 000/hour)
- New York- Los Angeles, American Airlines ($662 million — $13 000/hour)
- Doha to London Qatar Airways ($639 million — $20 000/hour)
- Hong Kong — London, Cathay Pacific ($605 million — $14 000/hour)
- Singapore — Sydney Singapore Airlines ($550 million — $21 000/hour)
- Toronto — Vancouver Air Canada ($541 million — $12 000/hour).
