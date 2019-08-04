Tens of thousands of people gathered in Batumi at a rally for the restoration of relations with Russia (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Tens of thousands of people took Sunday part in a rally for the normalization of relations with Russia, held in Batumi on the initiative of the opposition party “Alliance of patriots of Georgia.” Data provided by the TASS organizers.

The meeting was held in the square Era, located in the city center and can accommodate from 25 to 30 thousand people. The action came as the residents of Adjara and neighboring region of Guria, and from different parts of Georgia, including Tbilisi. The rally was scheduled for 17:00 (16:00 GMT), however, the performance started late. Despite the 26-degree heat that prevailed in Batumi, people began to converge to the square long before the rally.

The protesters brought flags of Georgia, party paraphernalia and symbolism of the EU – “Alliance of patriots of Georgia” stands for the normalization of relations with Russia and full-fledged partnership with the European Union.

The Deputy of Parliament of Georgia Ada Marshania called on the authorities to immediately start a dialogue with Moscow to address most acute political problems. “Together we say to the authorities that it’s time to begin a broad dialogue on the difficult issues with Moscow. We must also begin the difficult conversation with Abkhazians and Ossetians. How long are we to be so? Who or what are we waiting for? We should do this?” asked Marshania to the protesters.

Vice-speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Irma Inashvili, which is one of the leaders of the party, devoted his speech to a negative trend which, according to her, there is today in Georgian politics. In particular, Inashvili believes that any Declaration aimed at strengthening the Georgian positions on various issues and promote the interests of the Republic, perceived as Pro-Russian. “Protect the Georgian land – you’re a Russian agent, oppose the promotion of the LGBT community, the Russian agent. Imagine how far is this madness. Now coined a new slogan, supposedly Pro-Georgian and all those people who make the Pro-Georgian actions, Russia and Russian agents. Imagine what these shameless people say?” said Inashvili, criticizing the Pro-Western flank of the opposition. Inashvili also urged the authorities to hold direct dialogue with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, said Georgian First channel.

After Inashvili at the meeting included presentations of several people, mostly residents of Adjara, which condemned the reign of President Mikheil Saakashvili and his party “United national movement”, criticized the ruling party “Georgian dream – Democratic movement” for the deterioration of the welfare of citizens, after which the organizers decided to go home because of the sun. They promised to start again at mass rallies since September. July 15, members of the “Alliance of patriots of Georgia” visited Moscow , where he held talks with colleagues from the state Duma on the issue of restoration of Georgian-Russian relations.

The next stage of deterioration of relations between Russia and Georgia began on 20 June, after the speech of the President of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy, Communist deputies of the state Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov. He took up the chair of the speaker of the Georgian and spoke Russian. The opposition in protest disrupted the meeting, the Russian delegation left Georgia under the protection of the secret services, and in Tbilisi protests erupted.

During acceleration of the first action of the Georgian police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. Injured hundreds of people, more than 300 were arrested. On 21 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin has temporarily suspended flights of Russian airlines to Georgia from 8 July. On 22 June, the transport Ministry banned Georgian airlines to fly to Russia, explaining that the old debts of the carriers and the necessity to check the safety of flights.

Oil poured into the fire, and the journalist of TV company “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia. July 7 in the evening he started his author’s program “PS” obscene abuse in the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“First and foremost I want to give a huge Hello to our great friend, the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin”, – started the program the journalist, after that calling the President a “Johnny” and saying a speech, mostly consisting of foul language. During her Gabunia suggested that the President “get out of Georgia with their slaves”, called Putin a “smelly occupier” and rudely referred to the President’s mother. Trick of the journalist has also led to street protests and suspend broadcasting of the TV channel. However, if you ignore the rude forms of Declaration George Gabunia, his position is shared by many representatives of the Georgian society, including the political elite.

So, the acting President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has called Russia an “enemy and occupier” of Georgia. “Russia is our enemy and occupier. It managed a fifth column, perhaps today may be more dangerous than open aggression. I would like to say again that the split of the country and society and the internal opposition to anyone not going to the hand, except Russia, and today it is her most skilled weapon,” wrote Zurabishvili on his page in Facebook, commenting on the outbreak in the Tbilisi unrest.

Georgian singer Nino Katamadze wrote in Facebook that refuses from concerts in Russia because of the events in Tbilisi. “On tour around the world and in Russia, I always say that Russia is an occupier, Putin is my enemy!” the singer wrote, expressing regret that are unable to participate in the protests. The demarche staged and players of Georgian football clubs, released to the games in black shirts with the inscription in the Georgian language: “We remember – 20% of Georgian territory is occupied.” On the background of the ban on direct flights and a sharp reduction of Russian tourists in Georgia record devalued national currency against the dollar.

Earlier, the head of National tourism administration of Georgia Mariam Kvrivishvili said that due to the lack of tourists from Russia, the country by year-end will be missing about 710 million dollars. Meanwhile, tourists themselves say they do not intend to abandon the rest of Georgia due to the political situation.