“Terminator: Fatum” with Schwarzenegger and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out six new films, including the Comedy “Horrible Director, or School № 5”, taken by our filmmakers. Premiere week is the Hollywood blockbuster “Terminator: Fatum” with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Anime fans will meet with one of the best films of recent years, filmed in the genre — “Child of weather”. Fans of Bruce Willis, Edward Norton and Alec Baldwin will be able to see all three in the Thriller “Orphan of Brooklyn”.
.
“Terminator: Fatum”
(16+, USA, Paramount Pictures, action, Thriller, budget: $ 185 million)
Fans of the “Terminator” rejoice! Iconic character performed by Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the big screen. This is the sixth movie about the cyborg T-800, who is traveling in time.
In the first film (1984) Arnie played a soulless killer who pursues a simple American woman, Sarah Connor. He had to kill Sarah so she gave birth to John Connor, who in the future will save mankind in the war against the robots. In the second part (“Terminator 2: judgment day”, 1991) cyborg is already a positive character. Now he, on the contrary, protect Sarah and her son from another robot killer, more modern and powerful than the T-800.
The first two parts took James Cameron. Later he becomes Director of “Titanic” and “Avatar” — paintings, which has long been the most cash in history. Only in 2019, “Avatar” has lost first place the blockbuster “the Avengers: Complete”.
Three parts of “Terminator” Cameron had no relationship. True fans believe that these movies (“Terminator-3: rise of the machines” “Terminator: salvation”, “Terminator: Genesis”) to the original series have nothing to do. But “Fate” is a real sequel! Cameron acted here as a producer. He also threw the writers a few valuable ideas. And he made the film Director of “Deadpool” Tim Miller. Back to the project, and Linda Hamilton, the actress who played in the first two parts of Sarah Connor.
The film is set 20 years after the events shown in “day of judgment”. Thus, the “Fatum” is a direct continuation of the second part, if we consider this story in chronological order. Recently, the “FACTS” published an exclusive interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famous actor spoke in detail, as filming a new “Terminator”.
“Nightmare Director, Or school № 5”
(12+, Ukraine, UFD, Comedy)
Deputy head of the colony was fired. He was left by his wife. He is the only way to recover in the same service. This requires a few months to work as a school Director in his hometown. It seemed that here such difficult? That’s just school was a problem…
Comedy filmed debutante Mila Pogrebishcha. The main role was played by the actor Sergei Frolov, known from the movie “the Secret diary of Simon Petlyura”. In the picture the small role played by the fashion model and singer Dasha Astafieva and singer Viktor Pavlik.
“Child of weather”
(12+, Japan, Toho, animated feature film, budget was 126 million dollars)
The picture was shot by renowned Japanese animator Makoto Xingkai (“Your name”). “Child of the weather” perfectly has passed in world hire, having collected 136,7 million dollars. Japan has advanced in 2019 this cartoon for the award “Oscar”.
The main character is a high school student who moves from your city to Tokyo. He manages to get a job in the magazine writing about an unusual supernatural phenomena. The young man was wondering why in Tokyo all the time the rain…
“Orphan Of Brooklyn”
(16+, USA, Warner Bros., Thriller, crime drama, budget: $ 26 million)
The film is a screen adaptation of the famous novel by American writer Jonathan To (1999). As a Director made popular Hollywood actor Edward Norton (“the Incredible Hulk”, “Fight club”). He played a major role — a private investigator who tries to investigate the murder of his orphanage caregiver that occurred many years ago.
The film starred Hollywood stars Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe. The film is made in the genre neonoir, the hallmark of which is pessimism.
“Playing with fire”
(18+, US, Momentum Pictures, Thriller)
Automotive gas station armed robber bursts in. The waitress working there, trying to establish contact with him.
The film is the directorial debut of Mike Ghana, who had previously made short films and series. Starring Australian Tilda Cobham-Hervey (TV’s “Barracuda”), the American actor John Hutcherson (“the Hunger games”), British model Sookie Waterhouse (“Pride and prejudice and zombies”).
“Spirit witch”
(16+, Canada, Gearshift Films, a horror movie)
The company of young people sent on the road in the mountains to ride snowboards. Guys go astray. They soon realize that go in circles. But this is not the worst that awaits them…
Took a picture of canadian actor and Director Jordan Barker (“the Marsh”). Starring Hannah Kasulka (TV’s “the exorcist”), Alexander de Jordi (TV series “Murdoch mysteries”), Craig Arnold (TV’s “the Pulse”).
See also in “the FACTS” interview with the star of the acclaimed film “the Joker” by Joaquin Phoenix, who for the sake of this role lost weight in a month is 24 pounds.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter