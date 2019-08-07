Terms of presentation and launch of sales of the new iPhone 11

iPhone 11 will be in stores on September 20, 2019.

This slip the President of the Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank.

Названы сроки презентации и запуска продажи новых iPhone 11

It happened when he commented on the coming into force on October 1, a new law on the telecommunications business. According to him, the operators do not have the right to offer special rates at inflated prices when purchasing a smartphone.

– Honestly, I’m wondering what to do for the remaining ten days. Perhaps I wasn’t supposed to say that. However, I don’t know when exactly will the new iPhone, said President Ken Miyauchi SoftBank.

