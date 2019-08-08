Terms of use pillows, toothbrushes and creams
Foreign experts presented the terms of use pillows, toothbrushes, sunscreen and containers for contact lenses. According to experts, observance of rules to avoid health problems.
At the top of the list is a toothbrush. The American dental Association proposes to replace this device as soon as the bristles begin to wear out, which typically occurs every three to four months. If a person wears contact lenses, you must update the designated housing every 90 days, or earlier if there are visible cracks that can Harbor bacteria. Proper care of plastic product lies in its constant washing solution with subsequent drying.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA warns that sunscreens, like other OTC drugs, cannot be used after the expiration date. If there is no corresponding date, then the calculation takes three years from the date of manufacture.
No hard and fast rules about when to throw away old pillow, but the national sleep Foundation offers to do this every one to two years, especially if she was not protected from dust mites. Processing in this respect also helps, but it is important to observe recommendations on the label, as some products are not intended for washing machine.