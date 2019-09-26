TERRACE presented the single “Ptakha”
Their debut album is called “23“. The ideal age to start a new story! Young Ukrainian indie-rock band TERRACE presents a pilot single “Ptakha” from the forthcoming album, which is scheduled for release on October 18.
Gambling, technical indie-rock TERRACE – hardly probable not the main intrigue this autumn on the Ukrainian rock scene. In their Luggage a dozen future guitar hits, which celebrated parties, clubs, romance and stormy night.
In support of the single “Ptakha”, the group presents black-and-white video: summer carelessness and freedom on the shores of forest lake. The video Director Kirill Svetashov says that when working on a video inspired by the works fotografov such as Sally Mann and Jock Sturges.
Creating a video, I wanted not to be attached to the time, era or fashion, and focus on the emotions that arise when listening to the track. We live in the city and watching the minutes on the clock, but do not pay attention to how nature speaks to us
said the Director.
By the way, new single TERRACE is the debut release for the label Mnogo Vody, created on the basis of the well-known PR Agency. The objective of the label is to support the most talented and promising Ukrainian artists of the independent scene.