Terrafugia flying cars will be localized in China
Flying car Transition to the American company Terrafugia is a real protracted. Development started in 2006, the first prototype flew in 2009, then there was a period of testing, adjustment design, dual certification (for aviation and automotive standards). This summer, the final version of the car price of $279 000 was supposed to go on sale. But still on the customer delivery information is not received. But it became clear that the project will give a powerful impetus: localization in China. Automaker Geely has announced a tender procedure for contractors for the construction of production base Geely Teli Express subsidiaries Taili Flying Motors (apparently the wing Terrafugia in China).
The Transition model is a double hybrid with a 100-horsepower four-cylinder Rotax engine that consumes gasoline, and folding wings. In the air it develops 161 km/h and can travel 644 km and Ground speed parameters and range of past data is not specified.
Geely group bought the firm Terrafugia, a couple of years ago. Since then the Americans continued to improve their development. In April 2019, the company Terrafugia has a new General Director, Chao Jing, and one of the founders, Karl Dietrich, left. Now that Geely announced the start of construction of the plant for Terrafugia in Wuhan. There also will be the base for testing. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of October 2020, and by the end of the same year to start production of the car. About the timing of the start of its sales in China and the price of Geely is not to say, but mentions that the products of this plant will be supplied to the local market and for export.
Transition from there are all necessary lighting equipment for automotive role, and the safety standards it meets the cars. In this flying car has airbags. And in the event of equipment failure in the air — the parachute that holds the entire apparatus.
It is assumed that the owner of the device Transition, living relatively close to a small airfield, safely drive it on the highway, fly, overcome the lion’s share of the way in the air, I land and then another few kilometers will pass from the airfield to the target. In the United States to manage this product Terrafugia is required and a driver’s license and pilot certificate sport aircraft. A bonus of this car “two in one” — a journey by land and air without a transplant, storage in regular car garage.