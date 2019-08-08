Terrible accident in Russia: a passenger bus fell off a cliff, injured 30 people (video)
The accident happened in the Russian city of Novorossiysk: bus with 42 passengers drove off a cliff. It is reported by telegram channel Mash.
Previously known that the vehicle belonged to the sanatorium “Hellas” and was carrying 42 people.
The flight went on the tour, faced on the track with the Volkswagen Touareg and overturned in a precipice, whose depth of about ten meters.
The bus was carrying 42 people, in the Touareg — four.
At the moment we know of at least 30 victims, three people, including two children, were killed.
To a scene sent on 20 brigades “ambulance”, is also a lifeguard.
While the victims are unable to pull out because they are locked in the wrecked bus.
