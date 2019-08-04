Terrible accident near Kharkov: half of the car completely crushed with people (VIDEO)
Three people were killed instantly.
A fatal accident occurred on August 3 at about 17:00 on the route “Kharkiv — Kiev”, in the town of Lyubotin of Kharkov region. Rode on the highway the car VAZ-2112. For unclear reasons, reasons he crashed into a truck “Renault”. Passenger car drove under the trailer. Half of the car completely crushed along with the people who were inside.
In the accident, 56-year-old driver of VAZ and three passengers died on the spot.
50-year-old truck driver was injured. The issue of his hospitalization.
Circumstances of road accident are established.
Recall that another fatal accident occurred in the Kharkiv region in the afternoon of 1 August. Near the village of Moskalivka has faced the car “Kia” and “Chrysler”. In the accident one person was lost, three have got traumas of various severity.