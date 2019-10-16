Terrible and unpredictable: famous clairvoyant on how to read Tarot cards
Wednesday, October 16, released the third issue of the 20th season of the mystical reality “the Battle of psychics” (STB). It is known that for the victory in the “Battle” fighting the top 12 participants, including many already known psychics. In the next issue will appear the winner of the 19th season of Nikolas Petrosyan. Among the stories are and mysterious events that unravel which, in particular, will help the Tarot card.
The winner of the 5th season of “Battle of psychics”, a permanent expert of the project “psychics lead the Investigation”, Zhanna shulakova clairvoyant uses Tarot cards. They help her to predict the future and see the past. In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Jeanne spoke about the hidden potential of Tarot cards, the principles of their selection and of the dangers that can lie in wait for those who decided to learn to read them.
— Jeanne, remember when you first turned to the Tarot cards?
— I admit, holding the card as long as I remember. The first was the most common, playing. Growing up, I chose a deck of cards, which I use for many years. I remember when I was in elementary school, the punishment for poor grades was the parent prohibition to touch the cards. If that happened, I just drew them on pieces of exercise book, cut out, laid out. It seemed that nothing could stop it my hobby.
— Who taught you fortune-telling cards?
Is my grandmother. In childhood she showed how to do classifications, and explained what each of the cards. Growing up, I became interested in Tarot cards. Have studied them for many years on their own books, searched the web, talked to those who used them. In fact, Tarot is a mysterious thing. I can admit that they still kind of are for me unknown.
You use Tarot cards for personal purposes? For example, to know your future?
— I have a rule that I never break: don’t make deals for themselves and their families. Just realize that you will not be able to fully turn away and not empathize. Yes, and I believe that to know your future is not necessary. In life must be some kind of highlight and the ability to make decisions for themselves.
Zhanna Shulakova
— Say you need to be a hereditary witch, to guess!
— Actually, reading Tarot cards can be anyone. And it is not necessary for this to be a witch, especially a hereditary. Here, rather, the question is — how well is fortune telling and with what consequences for the person who decided on this.
— What do you mean, speaking about the consequences?!
Ordinary people, of course, can use Tarot cards, but there is no guarantee that they will show them the truth. If a person has no gift cards will likely not give a real answer. Moreover, having the wrong situation, people can even program yourself to tragic and bad events. So it’s important to always remember that any tool needs to be used competently. And Tarot cards are no exception.
Still, what do you recommend for those who decided to buy Tarot cards?
— Going for cards in the store, I advise you to think a thousand times, whether fleeting desire to tell fortunes, to look into the future, your happiness, peace of their children and grandchildren. We must understand that the consequences of such a step inevitable. Divination is an intervention in the energetic layer. And any exposure to it is a change that can be scary and very unpredictable. By the way, we in the project “psychics lead the Investigation” faced with such consequences.
— But theologou there are so many…
— It’s true, Tarot cards nowadays have become wide-spread and popular. But we must remember that the really knowledgeable theologou only one. Tarot is a way of communicating with myself, meditation, knowledge of the world. Like everything else in magic, Tarot, that’s what we have to work. At times throughout his life.
— So long practice would not be enough?
— The law of input and output you will get from the cards just as much effort, energy and love you invested in them. If given the card quite a few times, so will be the result. If you’re going to do Tarot every day at least five minutes, you will get even more than you might expect.
— How do Tarot cards?
— Master-tarragon guessing, as is commonly believed. We, rather, look through the cards. Spread the deck, to read a value is one thing. But to properly interpret all the signs, combinations of maps, time alignment, and not only — this is the skill possessed by the unit! The tarragon — companion, but at the same time, the reader and interpreter of this dialogue. A balance is, in fact, what he wants to say the world itself.
— How to choose Tarot cards?
— In fact, no matter the place nor the time of choice. If you already keep Taro in the hand or set out to make a purchase, so this is the time and the place. As there are no two identical theologou will be two identical decks. Even though they are from the same batch, printed in the same publishing house. Advise only one thing: never take Tarot cards from strangers, and especially of dead people.
